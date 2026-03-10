Great Falls Public Schools officials have announced the schedule for Lincoln Elementary School students to return to class after the school sustained heavy damage from a wind storm on Sunday.

K-3rd grade students will return to school at Lincoln at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11. Please plan on dropping off students at around 9:45 a.m. All grades will be dropped off on the lower (north) playground. Parents and families are welcome to come inside to see the classrooms and look at the building, as the south wing will be completely closed up.

School officials said that the Cascade City-County Health Department and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality will continue to monitor air quality in the school.

4th grade students will return to class at Lewis & Clark Elementary School at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 12.

5th and 6th grade students will return to class at Paris Gibson Education Center at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 12.

There will be meetings for parents/caregivers at Paris Gibson Education Center on Tuesday, March 10, at the following times:



K-3 grade: 4:30pm to 5pm

5-6 grade: 5pm to 5:30pm

4th grade: 5:30pm to 6pm

