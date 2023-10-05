GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Community Food Bank will get to fill their inventory after a donation was made by students at Holy Spirit Catholic School.

A project that took an entire month ended with a celebration, as 787 cereal boxes were able to fill a large portion of the gymnasium as staff and students hosted a domino run.

Surprised by the amount donated, seventh grader Walter Thomas stated, "In the past we haven't donated as many as this, so I was super impressed and super proud of our school that we donated this many."

Every class in the school commits to taking on the project. Students say it is a reflection of showing the community how much they can contribute. School pride also plays a major role in a project such as this.

MTN News School does 'Domino Run' before donating to Great Falls food bank

"I thought it was incredible," said sixth grader Nolan McKelvey. "We're a pretty small school, so for us to get this many boxes is something that reflects on our efforts."

McKelvey added the amount of teamwork and dedication it took to donate this amount.

McKelvey said, "our school had to stick together. Last year, I don't know how many we brought, but it wasn't quite this much. I think we just had a goal in our minds. We had a set goal, and we persevered and reached it."

This project is a part of the school's monthly service project, in which students collect various goods ranging from food to clothing as a way to help the community.

