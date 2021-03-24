GREAT FALLS — Boy Scouts of America officials say there's a new troop in town and they're ready to sweeten up the Easter season. Troop 1007G, aka The Alien Patrol/Area406 is the second all-female Troop in Great Falls.

Scouts plan Easter Egg fundraiser in Great Falls

The new addition is around a month old, but founder Harlee Barrow says the four friends had been thinking of branching out through BSA for a while. "There's already another girls BSA troop here in town,” she said. “But it gives us another perspective and new ideas.”

Two of the four girls have continued to participate in both BSA and Girl Scouts of Montana & Wyoming. They’re excited to explore the different service projects and activities that BSA offers along with earning new merit badges and making more friends.

“Helping these girls have fun and rank up in the scouting levels. It gives them new opportunities,” said Barrow.

“I love just being outdoors in general,” said Mable Pursek. “And it’s a plus because in the Boy Scouts we are basically always outside.”

Troop 1007G has been busy preparing for the Easter holiday with their first official fundraiser, “Egg My Yard."

“We stuff eggs and hide them in people's yards for a certain price,” said Barrow.

Residents can order 25 eggs for $20, or 50 eggs for $40. Scouts will hide the eggs in yards at no extra cost. Orders are being taken through March 26th with deliveries beginning the Friday and Saturday before Easter Sunday. Interested parties can email Troop1007G@gmail.com to place an order or for more information.

Troop leaders told MTN News support so far has been greatly appreciated as the new group starts from the ground up. “We figured if we get a couple hundred we’ll be stoked,” said Scout Master Timothy Steele.

Barrow says the girls raised more than $1,000 in a day.

‘Egg My Yard’ is the troop’s first big project that will help cover costs for summer camp and group operations.

But, members say the money will also create more opportunities to help others in their community. "Maybe it's not hiding eggs,” said Barrow. “But maybe out painting or gardening or just service projects for other people around.”

The alien patrol is accepting donations including cash or check, camping gear, and tools for community service projects.