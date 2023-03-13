Scouts prepping for Easter Egg fundraiser (video)

Watch Now
Scouts prepping for Easter Egg fundraiser
Posted at 6:58 PM, Mar 12, 2023
Troop 7G in Great Falls is preparing hundreds of eggs to lay out for people that order them. They will deliver the eggs on Friday April 7th or Saturday April 8th - your choice. To reserve yours, click here to fill out the form. For more information, please call Scoutmaster Tim at 406.788-9624 or email Troop1007G@gmail.com.

