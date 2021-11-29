GREAT FALLS — Black Friday is behind us and people are starting to wrap the presents they bought over the weekend.

A new Scout troop is occupying the old food court in Holiday Village Mall, and they have plenty of wrapping paper, bows, and materials to wrap your gifts.

Troop 1007G is wrapping presents to fundraise for their troop.

Scoutmaster Tim Steele says the troop has enjoyed the project so far and expect to pick up as they get closer to Christmas.

They are one of Great Falls’ newest troops, having been formed earlier this year. The idea came from a scout’s mother, and the idea has been well received since then.

“We’re just wrapping gifts for donations for our fundraiser, money in general so we can go to summer camp, do other activities,” Steele said. “All our parents involved are enjoying it. They’ve been here helping throughout the time we’ve been here so far. All the other people walking by have been saying it’s a good idea for us being here.”

The scouts have had several projects this year including an Easter egg hunt and other fundraisers. Now, they are learning how to properly wrap gifts and will use the money for camps and other future projects.

MTN Scouts wrapping gifts in Great Falls

1st Class scout Lexi Banks has been a member of the troop since February, when the troop was formed, and has enjoyed all the various activities they’ve done this year.

The gift-wrapping project is just getting started, but she’s excited to wrap more gifts and learn how to do it.

“I was a little worried because I don’t know how to properly wrap presents. I typically put them in gift bags and use tissue paper. It’s kind of a learning experience for knowing how to properly wrap presents,” Banks said.

This was the second day of the troops gift wrapping and they will continue to be wrapping gifts each week up until December 19.