It's time to Scream at Centene. The bison booster club is holding its annual Haunted House at Centene stadium. After the year off due to covid complications the cast of haunted house is ready to hear some screams.

Event coordinator Tristan Crandall says that he can’t give the haunted house a proper rating because he's even too scared to go in.

“All I can say is people definitely get scared here, many people run right to their car after going through.” says Crandall. “We actually scare people out of their shoes, I have 2 shoes right now that were left last week.”

It may be scary, but all ages are welcome. This event will run every Saturday and Sunday from 6pm - 11pm with additional Thursday and Friday the week of halloween.

It is 10$ per group, up to 4 people. Unless you bring canned items to donated. Then you will receive $1 off. All the canned goods will be donated to the food bank to help families just in time for the holidays.