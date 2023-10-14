"Scream at Centene" off to a spooky start

It's that time of year again for all the frights and spooks of Halloween. If you’re interested in getting scared this October, make your way to the annual Centene Stadium haunted house, the Scream at Centene.

Dylan Huff the event supervisor said that it only took a week for the haunted house to be put up, but all the screams and terror will be much more lively than ever before. “Expect to be scared, probably chased, probably haunted. And you'd expect probably not to sleep tonight.

With around 6 rooms of spooks and lots of prizes in store, it will be a perfect time to get out in the community. The haunted house will run Oct. 13th &14th, 20th &21st, and 27th-31st from 6-11 pm. It may be scary, but all ages are welcome.

The event is $6 for admission unless you bring in some canned items to be donated. Then you will receive $1 off. All the canned goods will be donated to the food bank to help families just in time for the holidays.

Centene Stadium is at 1015 25th Street North. For more information, call 406-452-5311.

