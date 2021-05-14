Search team working to recover vehicle from river

Search and rescue personnel are working to recover a car that was found in the Missouri River near Great Falls.

At about 12:30 p.m. on Friday, a person reported that a car had been found submerged in the river along several miles south of Great Falls.

The Cascade County Sheriff's Office dispatched a search and rescue team to the scene.

At this point, there is no confirmation on whether anyone was found in or near the car, nor how long the car may have been in the river.

We have a reporter at the scene and will keep you updated.