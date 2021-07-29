Sebastian Bach and Cherry Poppin' Daddies scheduled to perform in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Construction continues at The Newberry in downtown Great Falls, and the owners recently announced two more concert acts that will be performing soon.

Last month, The Newberry announced its first line-up of performers: country music artist Sawyer Brown on November 8th; indie rock band Blue October on November 14th; and comedian Steve-O will perform the venue’s first comedy show on January 6th

This week, the venue announced that Sebastian Bach will perform on November 30th. Bach fronted the band Skid Row from 1987 to 1996, and has since gone on to perform on Broadway and appeared in film and television in shows such as "Trailer Park Boys" and "Gilmore Girls."

The Newberry also announced that Cherry Poppin' Daddies will perform on December 31st. The swing/ska band is best known for its 90s hit "Zoot Suit Riot."

The Newberry is at 420 Central Avenue. For more information and tickets, visit The Newberry website .