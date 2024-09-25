Watch Now
Section of North River Road closed temporarily

MTN News
A section of North River Road between 10th Street NE and 15th Street NE has been closed to traffic indefinitely.

Cascade County Public Works announced the closure in a news release this week.

Traffic will be detoured, so please be aware of work signs, detours, and road closures.

River Road runs along the north side of the Missouri River and into Black Eagle, and should not be confused with River Drive, which runs along the south side of the river.

For more information, contact Cascade County Public Works at 406-454-6920.

