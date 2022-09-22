Section of River's Edge Trail temporarily closed

A temporary closure in in effect for a section of the River's Edge Trail in Great Falls due to a river bank stabilization project.

The project is located along the north bank of the Missouri River upstream from the 10th Street Bridge.

From City planning documents:

The project consists of the stabilization of approximately 810 lineal feet of the north riverbank of the Missouri River at the Black Eagle Reservoir location. To facilitate construction a temporary cofferdam will need to be placed. The bank stabilization consists of excavation of the existing bank material, installation of geotextile fabric, riprap, gabion baskets, seeding, and willow cuttings.

The City of Great Falls said in a news release that the closure runs from the Wastewater Treatment Plant off Fourth Avenue NE to the 10th Street Bridge.

The contractor will be working in this area through November 12th, 2022.

During the construction period this section of the trail will be closed. The contractor will provide barricades in the area of construction.

For more information about the project, contact Russell Brewer, Senior Engineer, at 406-771-1258.



