GREAT FALLS — A unique opportunity to meet Santa in a sensory-friendly environment is returning to Great Falls, thanks to the efforts of Alluvion Health Foundation.

A Holiday Tradition with Special Consideration

Teresa Schreiner, director of the Alluvion Health Foundation, shared the significance of the event. “This is the second time we’re doing Sensory Santa. It was brought back thanks to the generous support of donors and sponsors this year.”

'Sensory Santa' returns to Great Falls

Scheduled for December 8th and December 15th, Sensory Santa aims to create a magical holiday experience tailored specifically for children with sensory sensitivities or developmental differences.

A Tailored, Stress-Free Santa Experience

Families can reserve a private, ten-minute session with Santa at Alluvion Health’s Clinic, located at 601 First Avenue North in Great Falls.



Schreiner emphasized the importance of the event: “The purpose of Sensory Santa is to offer kids with any developmental difference or sensory sensitivity a chance to fully participate in the holiday season in a safe, welcoming space.”

Overcoming Holiday Barriers for Children with Special Needs

For many children with sensory challenges, the typical holiday environment can be overwhelming. Sensory Santa provides a calm, supportive setting where children can meet Santa without the noise, bright lights, and long lines often associated with traditional holiday events.

“The holidays can often be a barrier for children with complex needs,” Schreiner explained. “Our organization is dedicated to reducing barriers to care in our community, and this event is a way to ensure that every child can experience the joy of the season.”

How to Participate

Families interested in participating are encouraged to reach out to the Alluvion Health Foundation directly to reserve a spot. With support from the community, Sensory Santa will welcome over 100 children this year, making the holidays brighter for families in need of a sensory-friendly experience.

Sensory Santa is a heartwarming reminder of the importance of inclusivity during the holiday season, ensuring that all children can experience the magic of Christmas in a way that is comfortable and joyful for them.

To contact the Alluvion Health Foundation go to their website here, call 406-231-6521 or email TSchreiner@alluvionhealth.org