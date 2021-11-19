'Serious injury crash' reported in Great falls

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Police Department has confirmed that one person has died.

Initial reports indicate that the person was either walking or riding a bicycle and was hit by a vehicle, but the GFPD has not yet confirmed that.

We will update you as we get more information.



(1st REPORT, 8:31 a.m.) Emergency personnel are at the scene of what is said to be a "serious injury crash" in Great Falls.

It happened shortly after 8 a.m. on Friday near the intersection of Central Avenue West and 3rd Street NW, near the federal court building and Payless Furniture.

The Great Falls Police Department has several streets blocked off, including the 1st Avenue North bridge from River Drive to 3rd Avenue NW.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and plan an alternate route.

We will update you if we get more information.