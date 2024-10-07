GREAT FALLS — The unhoused population in the Great Falls area is growing, and so are the challenges associated with food insecurity and mental health care.

Set Free Ministries tackles food insecurity and mental health challenges

In the midst of these struggles, Set Free Ministries is stepping up to provide support to those who need it most.

Set Free Ministries, led by Senior Pastor JT Coughlan, focuses on serving people often marginalized by society, including those experiencing homelessness, individuals recently released from jail, and others in vulnerable situations.

The organization runs a year-long discipleship program, offering a structured environment where participants can find stability and sobriety.

According to Coughlan, Set Free Ministries operates on the principle of helping those often overlooked, giving them a second chance through community service and personal growth.



One of the ministry’s success stories, Paul Benjamin, who now serves as the Discipleship Overseer, shared how the program helped him rebuild his life after personal losses left him adrift.

“They saw something in me that I didn’t even see in myself,” he reflected, underscoring the transformative impact Set Free Ministries has had on him and others.

Addressing food insecurity is a key focus of Set Free Ministries. Coughlan explained that they provide meals 364 days a year using food donations from local stores and food banks.

By picking up food items nearing expiration, they help to reduce waste while feeding those in need. In total, the organization distributes over 100,000 pounds of food annually.

MTN News

The ministry also acknowledges the gap in mental health resources in the region, an issue Coughlan highlighted as particularly pressing.

Benjamin believes that with community support, it’s possible to overcome these challenges, emphasizing that even small contributions of time and effort can make a difference.

Through its work, Set Free Ministries exemplifies how local organizations can foster hope and resilience in the face of adversity, offering both tangible support and a path forward for the community’s most vulnerable.

For more info on Set Free Ministries click here to visit their website.