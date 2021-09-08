Several events scheduled in Great Falls to commemorate 9/11

GREAT FALLS — The 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks is coming up on Saturday, and several events will be held around Great Falls in memory of those lost that day.

The Great Falls Exchange Club’s first annual luncheon event will be held at the Great Falls Police Department gym.

Club president Sarah Fleming said the club got lots of positive feedback and help early and often when setting up for the event and said is happy to be in such a supportive community with tight-knit groups, especially during what she called a contentious time in the country.

“We’re a small club but we have a big heart. We really wanted to step and do something for our first responders with it being the 20th anniversary of the attacks,” Fleming said.

Fleming says they are expecting at least 100 people and that partnering with the police department was helpful in setting the event up.

“Captain [Doug] Otto was helping us a lot and reached out to a lot of people to help. We love being able to reach out to the community and provide this and showing our thanks for the first responders,” said Fleming.

Great Falls Fire Rescue will host a ceremony on Saturday at 7:45 a.m. at Elk's Riverside Park. It will include a presentation of colors, flag lowering, bell ringing at the time of the South Tower collapse, a moment of silence, and music and prayers from community leaders. The event is open to all.

