Several immunization clinics coming up in Great Falls

The Cascade City-County Health Department in Great Falls will conduct several immunization clinics over the next few weeks.

On Wednesday, September 21, from 10am-4pm, you can get your flu shot from the comfort of your car at a drive-thru clinic outside the Four Seasons Arena.

On Wednesday, September 28, from 10am-4pm, there will be a walk-in clinic in the Four Seasons Arena.

On Thursday, October 20, from 10am-4pm, there will be walk-in clinic at the Great Falls Public Library.

CCHD accepts most major insurance providers, including Humana BCBS Medicare Advantage.

If you do not have insurance, CCHD accepts cash, check, or credit/debit card. A standard dose vaccine is $40, and a higher dose is $80. No one will be turned away for inability to pay.

An egg-free flu vaccine is available upon request.

COVID immunizations and boosters will also be offered at each clinic.

For more information, call the CCHD at 406-454-6950, or click here to visit the website.



