Several pets perish in Great Falls fire

GREAT FALLS — Emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Great Falls on Friday, November 19, 2021.

Great Falls Fire Rescue was dispatched to the Trailer Terrace community at 5405 Lower River Road early Friday morning, and found the structure "fully involved" in flames.

Several outbuildings, a camper, and vehicles were also in flames.

Due to the proximity to the initial fire and windy conditions, a second structure sustained heavy damage.

There were no human injuries, but several pets were lost, according to a news release from Great Falls Fire Rescue.

Mutual aid was requested from the Montana Air National Guard and Malmstrom Air Force Base for water tender support due to the limited water supply in the area.

The fire has been deemed unintentional; the cause of the fire has not yet been released.

The dollar value of damage has not yet been determined.

We will update you if we get more information.