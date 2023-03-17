Watch Now
Several schools briefly ordered to shelter-in-place

Posted at 2:28 PM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-17 17:13:59-04

GREAT FALLS — Several schools in Great Falls briefly implemented shelter-in-place procedures on Friday, March 17, 2023.

A text message from Great Falls Public Schools was sent to parents saying that the following schools were affected: Chief Joseph Elementary, Loy Elementary, Morningside Elementary, East Middle, and Montana School for Deaf & Blind.

A shelter-in-place is a safety precaution for an external threat that is not an immediate or internal threat.

The message, which was sent just after 2 p.m., said that the order was issued due to "police activity in the area," and stated that everyone is safe.

At about 2:25 p.m., the shelter-in-place order was lifted.

There is no word at this point about what sparked the shelter-in-place, although we have seen reports that there may have been a police chase in the vicinity at the time.

Here is an overview of GFPS safety procedures:

  • Evacuation: Defined as an internal emergency that requires students and staff to leave the building for their safety.  Parents should follow emergency notifications.
  • Lockdown: Defined as an internal and/or immediate threat.  All staff and students are locked in rooms.  No one IN or OUT!
  • Shelter In Place: Defined as a safety precaution for an external threat that is not an immediate or internal threat.
  • Class Hold: Defined as a safety precaution implemented during an incident where students need to be kept in the classroom.
  • Release with Care: Defined as a possible threat in the schools’ neighborhoods during arrival and release time. Release with care procedures:
    • To ensure safety, the building administrator may ask staff to escort students to/from buses or waiting cars.
    • Staff may also be asked to accompany students home.

We will update you if we get any more information.

