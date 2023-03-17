Several schools briefly ordered to shelter-in-place

GREAT FALLS — Several schools in Great Falls briefly implemented shelter-in-place procedures on Friday, March 17, 2023.

A text message from Great Falls Public Schools was sent to parents saying that the following schools were affected: Chief Joseph Elementary, Loy Elementary, Morningside Elementary, East Middle, and Montana School for Deaf & Blind.

A shelter-in-place is a safety precaution for an external threat that is not an immediate or internal threat.

The message, which was sent just after 2 p.m., said that the order was issued due to "police activity in the area," and stated that everyone is safe.

At about 2:25 p.m., the shelter-in-place order was lifted.

There is no word at this point about what sparked the shelter-in-place, although we have seen reports that there may have been a police chase in the vicinity at the time.

Here is an overview of GFPS safety procedures:



Evacuation: Defined as an internal emergency that requires students and staff to leave the building for their safety. Parents should follow emergency notifications.

Lockdown: Defined as an internal and/or immediate threat. All staff and students are locked in rooms. No one IN or OUT!

Shelter In Place: Defined as a safety precaution for an external threat that is not an immediate or internal threat.

Class Hold: Defined as a safety precaution implemented during an incident where students need to be kept in the classroom.

Release with Care: Defined as a possible threat in the schools’ neighborhoods during arrival and release time. Release with care procedures:

To ensure safety, the building administrator may ask staff to escort students to/from buses or waiting cars. Staff may also be asked to accompany students home.



We will update you if we get any more information.



TRENDING



FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter

