Several very busy days for Great Falls Fire Rescue

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Fire Rescue personnel were busy over the weekend, responding to scores of calls involving fire, natural gas, and fire sprinkler systems. The agency provided the following information on Monday, January 15, 2024:

Great Falls Fire Rescue has been quite busy with the recent Arctic cold snap affecting Great Falls. From January 12 – 15th, Great Falls Fire Rescue has responded to 100 calls for service. Of those 100 calls for service, GFFR responded to 3 working structure fires, 1 car fire, 7 natural gas calls in structures, and 5 calls for breaks to fire sprinkler systems.

On January 13th, GFFR responded to 2 working structure fires that occurred 3 hours apart. The first fire occurred at 6:40 am at 1603 1st Ave N. This fire occurred in a house that is split into 3 apartments. The fire was found to have started in the attic. There were no injuries as a result of the fire: however, one apartment was deemed unlivable, and the American Red Cross was notified to assist the occupants of the apartment.

The second fire occurred at 9:02 am at 1018 8th Ave S. This residence is another multi-family residence. The fire was found to have started in the basement. No occupants of the residence were injured, and no occupants were displaced. The cause of the first fire was determined to be electrical in nature; the cause of the second fire is still under investigation.

This morning at 7:32 am, GFFR responded to a fire at 1127 7th Ave N. GFFR arrived on the scene to find a fire in the wall and floor of the kitchen. The cause of this fire was determined to be electrical in nature. The occupants of the home were not injured, and not displaced as the house is still livable.