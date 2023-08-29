'Shakespeare in the Parks' comes to Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Montana Shakespeare in the Parks put on a free performance of “The Three Musketeers” in Gibson Park.

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks is an outreach program of Montana State University. It travels to different communities around the western United States to perform free classic theater. It is currently in its 51st season.

The set is built in about two hours by the cast members earlier on the day of the performance. When they travel, they cycle between two different shows that the same actors star in.

The show in Gibson Park was arranged by the Great Falls Library Foundation, which was able to bring Shakespeare in the Parks back after not being able to afford it in recent years.

“The Great Falls Library Foundation is so proud to be able to help support library programs and fun events and services that that the budget doesn't meet,” Brianne Laurin, Executive Director of the Great Falls Library Foundation said, “So we are thrilled to be here and part of that today.”

The expected turnout was 200 audience members. In reality, the number was doubled, with nearly 500 people in attendance.

“Just to give people, even if they aren't necessarily big fans of theater, just to give people the space to, you know, meet and convene and have a good time with one another and like share that with their communities, it means a lot,” Avery Johnson, actor with Shakespeare in the Parks said.

On August 29th, the group will head to Missoula, where they will hold two performances, The Three Musketeers, and Measure for Measure.



To learn more about the Great Falls Library Foundation, click here: https://www.gfplf.org

To find out more about Montana Shakespeare in the Parks, click here: https://shakespeareintheparks.org

Or check them out on Facebook

or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/montana_shakespeare/

