'Shakespeare In The Parks' set to perform in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Shakespeare In The Parks will be performing in several communities in the coming weeks.

The Great Falls Public Library Foundation and the Great Falls Theatre Company are sponsoring the event in Great Falls at Gibson Park on August 8th and 9th.

Sarah Cawley, the Community Engagement Coordinator for the library, says that the performance is such an experience that viewers “should make an evening of it and bring a picnic.”

Watch the video here:

'Shakespeare In The Parks' returning to Great Falls

The pre-show starts at 5 p.m., and the actors come out at 6 p.m. to immerse you in the world of Shakespeare. It's worth attending to support the arts in Great Falls, and according to Amber Henning Griffith, Board President of the Great Falls Theatre Company, the performance “is magic.”

Here is the list of scheduled performances in our region; shows begin at 6 p.m.

FORT BENTON - CITY PARK

"As You Like It" on August 7

GREAT FALLS - GIBSON PARK

"Henry V" on August 8

"As You Like It" on August 9

AUGUSTA - SUN CANYON LODGE

"Henry V" on August 11

CONRAD - SWIMMING POOL PARK

"As You Like It" on August 12

CUT BANK - CITY PARK

"Henry V" on August 13

CHOTEAU - TASGA Grounds

"As You Like It" on August 30

(note: 5pm show time)

TOWNSEND - HERITAGE PARK

"Henry V" on August 31

(note: 5pm show time)

Show run for two hours with no intermission.

The performances are free and open to all. The company does ask for donations at the conclusion of the performance.

What to bring? From the website:



Something to sit on—Blankets, chairs, toadstools – We've even seen folks bring spare tires to sit in! Note: We ask that tall chairs sit further back to ensure that everyone has a good view of the show!

A picnic—Snacks, drinks, a full six-course meal – Whatever strikes your fancy!

Sun protection—A sunhat, sunscreen, & sunglasses

A warm layer – This is summer in Montana, after all. Hot one minute, chilly the next!

Friends, family, neighbors, third cousins, kids, first dates, a stranger you see on your way to the show!

"As You Like It" speaks to the joy and complexity of love, identity, and the transformative power of nature. This romantic comedy follows the story of Rosalind, one of Shakespeare’s most complex female characters, as she ventures into the Forest of Arden alongside a colorful cast of characters to explore questions of love and transformation.

"Henry V," one of Shakespeare’s historical plays, explores leadership, honor, and the impact of decisions made in times of great uncertainty. A young man thrust into leadership of a nation torn apart by national destruction and discord, Henry grapples with the conflict between political expediency and his own moral compass, elevating themes of honor, justice and mercy.