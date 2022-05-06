Shannon Newth signs off

Shannon Newth anchored her last "Montana This Morning" broadcast on Friday, May 6, 2022, after being part of KRTV for more than 16 years.

She job-shadowed at KRTV when she was still in high school, interned at KRTV while in college, and became a full-time part of the team in 2008.

Shannon is moving on to a job with the tourism organization Visit Great Falls Montana.

Everyone at KRTV is grateful for her many years of reporting and anchoring, and wish her the absolute best in her new adventure.



