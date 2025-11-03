GFPD investigating 'juvenile disturbance'; schools shelter-in-place

(UPDATE, 2:30 p.m.) The Great Falls Police Department says there is a large police presence near 10th Avenue South and 18th Street South as officers are investigating a juvenile disturbance.

The agency said that two people have been taken to a hospital for a "possible gunshot wound and a possible stab wound."

Several "persons of interest" have been taken into custody and officers are continuing to search the area for others who may be involved.

Several schools in the vicinity are in a shelter-in-place status, out of an abundance of caution.

(1st REPORT, 2:09 p.m.) East Middle School implemented "shelter in place" procedures on Monday, November 3, 2025.

A text message from Great Falls Public Schools just after 2 p.m. said it is due to "law enforcement activity in the area."

At this point, there is no word on the nature on the nature of the activity.

East Middle School is at 4040 Central Avenue.

We have also received reports that several other schools on the east side of Great Falls have implemented shelter in place procedures.

"Shelter in place" is defined by GFPS as a safety precaution for an external threat that is not an immediate or internal threat.

There are no indications that any students are in danger.

GFPS safety procedures:



Evacuation: Defined as an internal emergency that requires students and staff to leave the building for their safety. Parents should follow emergency notifications.

Lockdown: Defined as an internal and/or immediate threat. All staff and students are locked in rooms. No one IN or OUT!

Shelter In Place: Defined as a safety precaution for an external threat that is not an immediate or internal threat.

Class Hold: Defined as a safety precaution implemented during an incident where students need to be kept in the classroom.

Release with Care: Defined as a possible threat in the schools’ neighborhoods during arrival and release time.

