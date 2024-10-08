'Shelter In Place" briefly ordered at Great Falls High School

Great Falls High School briefly implemented "shelter in place" procedures on Tuesday, October 8, 2024.

Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) said in a news release at 2:51 p.m. that it happened at about 2:30 p.m.

The brief order was due to law enforcement activity near the school," but no details have been provided.

All staff and students are safe, and the order was implemented as a precaution.

Students will be dismissed on time today, and are advised to avoid going near any police activity in the vicinity of the school.

We will update you if we get more information.