Watch
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Sheriff Slaughter looks ahead to next term

Sheriff Slaughter looks ahead to next term
Posted at 2:35 PM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 16:45:05-04

GREAT FALLS — Jesse Slaughter defeated challenger Jay Groskreutz in Tuesday's Republic primary election, and since there is no Democratic opponent for November's general election, Slaughter is looking forward to serving his second term as the Cascade County Sheriff.

Slaughter garnered 70% of the vote to Groskreutz's 30%.

He attributes much of his victory to the public support he got during his campaign.

“We worked really hard. We had amazing public support, public support like I’ve never seen before,” Slaughter said. “We’re going to make sure we’re going to finish up all those things in the first term we said we were going to do and then we’re going to move forward into the second term. We’ve got a lot of big things coming for that. Just a lot of good support out there. I’m excited.”

TRENDING ARTICLES

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 800 holes for $119