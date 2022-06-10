Sheriff Slaughter looks ahead to next term

GREAT FALLS — Jesse Slaughter defeated challenger Jay Groskreutz in Tuesday's Republic primary election, and since there is no Democratic opponent for November's general election, Slaughter is looking forward to serving his second term as the Cascade County Sheriff.

Slaughter garnered 70% of the vote to Groskreutz's 30%.

He attributes much of his victory to the public support he got during his campaign.

“We worked really hard. We had amazing public support, public support like I’ve never seen before,” Slaughter said. “We’re going to make sure we’re going to finish up all those things in the first term we said we were going to do and then we’re going to move forward into the second term. We’ve got a lot of big things coming for that. Just a lot of good support out there. I’m excited.”



