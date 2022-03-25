Sheriff's Office releases name of deputy involved in Great Falls shooting

GREAT FALLS — The Cascade County Sheriff's Office on Friday identified deputy Brandt Olsen as the officer who shot Travis Don Sipes in Great Falls on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Olsen, an 11-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office, has been on administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation, which is standard procedure whenever an officer is involved in a shooting.

The shooting happened along the 1400 block of 7th Avenue South at about 1:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said that deputies were looking for Sipes, who had outstanding warrants and was also a person of interest in a fraud investigation.

Slaughter said a deputy found Sipes in what appeared to be a disabled vehicle. While the deputy was talking to him, Sipes reportedly pulled a gun on the deputy; the deputy - now identified as Olsen - then shot Sipes, according to Slaughter.

Deputies and GFPD officers performed CPR on Sipes until medical personnel arrived and took over treatment. Sipes was then taken to a hospital, where he later died from the gunshot wounds.

The Great Falls Police Department is handling the investigation of the shooting, and Dick Brown from Petroleum County is the coroner assigned to the death investigation.



