Shiksha Mahtani joins 'Montana This Morning'

GREAT FALLS — We have some changes to announce for our weekday "Montana This Morning" newscasts.

Current anchor Ryan Gamboa is moving on to a new job at Scripps News station KSHB in Kansas City, Missouri. Ryan shared the following message on Facebook:

t’s a bittersweet Monday morning as I announce my departure from KRTV Great Falls — The beginning of a new chapter at KSHB 41 in Kansas City, MO. It’s a huge jump but an exciting opportunity to grow! I’m so grateful for the last 2.5 years with the Montana Television Network and the chance to tell the stories of the Last Best Place. Montana will always be home and our viewers, family.

Stepping into the anchor role is Shiksha Mahtani, who made her debut on Wednesday morning's newscast.

She will host "Montana This Morning" along with meteorologist Erik Johnson every weekday from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m.

Shiksha is a native of Nashville, Tennessee. She is a graduate of Richmond University in Virginia. and most recently has been living and working in New York City.

Shiksha has worked as a presenter, media producer, and content creator with a background in entertainment reporting, and she has a special passion for Bollywood - movies and media of India.

We thank Ryan for his contributions to our news team and serving our community, and wish him the very best in his new venture!

And please join us in welcoming Shiksha to our team!