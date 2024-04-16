Sign of the season: Flower Farm now open

Flower Farm in Great Falls opened for the season on Monday, April 15, 2024, to ring in spring.

Flower Farm is a seasonal garden center specializing in perennials, vegetables, and hanging plants, as well as pots and planting supplies.

They have one of the largest inventories of tomato plants in Montana and several greenhouses filled with hanging baskets with a variety of flowers and plants.



They also offer gift certificates for their wide variety of gifts and planting supplies.

“We've been in business, it'll be about 40 years,” said owner Debbie Petrini. “It was something, actually, my husband has the degree in horticulture, so it was something that he'd always wanted to do, so we just did it as a family project and it just grew into an actual business.”

Flower Farm will be open every day of the week throughout the entirety of the season. Their hours are as follows:



Monday - Saturday, 9am-5pm

Sunday, 10am-4pm

Flower Farm is at 1500 Fifth Avenue SW in Great Falls. For more information, click here to visit the website.