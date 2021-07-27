"Significant" damage but no injuries in Great Falls house fire

GREAT FALLS — A fire on Tuesday morning caused significant damage to a house, but all occupants were able to escape safely.

Great Falls Fire Rescue said in a news release that the fire happened at 1120 1st Avenue South in the attic.

Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures.

The occupants of the home were able to make it out safely and have been notified of services provided by the American Red Cross and other helping organizations.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be electrical in nature.

We will update you if we get more information, including how people can help the displaced family.