Signs of summer: Electric City Water Park and Great Falls Farmers' Market

GREAT FALLS — Two sure signs of the summer season in Great Falls are just a few days away: the Electric City Water Park opening, and the first Great Falls Farmers' Market of 2021.

The Electric City Water Park will open for the season at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 4, and will be open through August 24. With the exception of June 4, hours are 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. daily. Pool rentals are available in the evenings. The Water Park includes the Mitchell Pool; Little Squirts Soak Zone; two tower water slides; and the Flow Rider, where people can boogie board, ride the lazy river, and head down the riptide slide.

There is also lap swimming at the Water Park, Mondays – Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

On Monday, June 21, the Jaycee and Water Tower Pools will open for the season through Sunday, August 16. The hours will be 1:00-5:45 p.m.

The Electric City Water Park is at 100 River Drive South; click here for pricing details and more information on the city website, or call the Park & Recreation Department at 406-771-1265



The first Great Falls Farmers' Market of 2021 will be on Saturday, June 5th, from 7:45 a.m. until noon.

Farmers Market Manager Michele Wynn said 110 applications had been submitted as of May 17, with 95 of those for the first market. As of May 17, 28 new vendors had applied to be part of the 2021 market.

Farmers' Market officials posted on Facebook:

It’s incredible to think of how long we have been waiting for the moment to open the market back up again.

Covid has really thrown us a curveball but despite all that we are finally reopening on Saturday for the 2021 season!!!

We are almost there folks and we are all so excited to see you!