The Great Falls Police Department is recording video footage of a simulated emergency at CMR High School on Monday, March 13, 2023, from about 9:45am until 11am.

You may see police cars arriving at the school with lights and siren activated.

The GFPD says: "Please do not be alarmed! School is not in session today and these are just simulated incidents."

In related news - the 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom Air Force will be conducting a base-wide training exercise on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, from about 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The military exercise is an opportunity for numerous agencies to practice contingency operations in response to a simulated incident on base.

Visitors should expect delays at the gates, facility lockdowns, and traffic detours on base. There may also be increased alarms, sirens, notifications, and security measures during the exercise.



