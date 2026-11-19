GREAT FALLS, Mont. — If you ever worked a shift in the pool at the Sip ’n Dip, Sandy Thares is looking for you.

The lounge owner is planning a 30-year reunion for its mermaids and mermen on Friday, July 16, 2027, at the O’Haire Inn in Great Falls.

Thares figures that about 300 people have worked behind the glass. She wants to know where they ended up, collect their memories for a book and see how many she can get into one picture.

WATCH: Sip 'n Dip Lounge planning mermaid reunion

Sip ’n Dip mermaids and mermen invited back for 30-year reunion

“I want one big picture that I can put up here in the hotel,” Thares said. “This is what 30 years look like.”

The homecoming is open to the public and will take place on the inn’s upper parking ramp. Event times are still being finalized. Former swimmers can register for free and share a memory at SipNDipMermaids.com.

The first tail was a tablecloth

It was a few days after Christmas in 1996, and Thares and her mom were trying to figure out what to do for New Year’s Eve. Her mom suggested putting a mermaid in the pool. They found a housekeeper who could swim. That left the tail.

“We literally duct-taped a black or a green tablecloth around her waist, and she got in for about five minutes,” Thares said.

For the first few years, it was a New Year’s Eve thing. The lounge staff noticed people liked it and suggested adding Friday and Saturday nights. Now there’s someone in the pool seven days a week, and Thares makes the tails herself in a workshop upstairs.

The swimmers wear goggles so they can see who’s on the other side of the glass and who’s up for a game of rock-paper-scissors. They spend 45 minutes in the water and 15 minutes out each hour of a four-hour shift. There’s also the small matter of smiling while you swim.

“You don’t really have to think about that when you’re swimming for funsies,” said Sarah Corbin, who started in 2017.

A proposal in the pool

Corbin’s then-boyfriend got hired as a merman before she did. He worked a couple of shifts before the Montana National Guard called him up to fight wildfires. They never worked a shift together, but he did turn up at the pool one night while she was working.

“My now-husband proposed to me and gave me a panic attack because I thought I was getting fired because he snuck up into the pool,” Corbin said.

When Corbin told him she was signing him up for the reunion, she asked what he remembered most about the job.

“And he’s like, ‘The crowd is fun,’” Corbin said. “I was like, ‘Not proposing to me?’”

Corbin went on to train new swimmers and write their handbook. When she was working on her master’s degree, Thares made room for an internship and became her mentor. Thares has also made her about half a dozen tails. The current one is hot pink and lime green. Corbin calls it her Malibu Barbie tail.

“It’s like the Met Gala for me,” Corbin said. “Like I get to wear a piece of artwork.”

Corbin lives in Missoula now and still comes back to swim. She started texting old coworkers as soon as she heard about the reunion. She’s also hoping to meet some of the swimmers she knows only from old photos.

A memorable day

Bands have filmed music videos at the Sip ’n Dip. Celebrities have taken a turn in the pool. When I asked Thares which day stood out, she told me about a little girl whose Make-A-Wish trip to a mermaid school in Florida had fallen through.

“And so Make-A-Wish called us and said, ‘Can you do this? Can you do something for this young girl?’” Thares said. “And I rallied the mermaids.”

Two of them swam. A third, who’d performed on Broadway, sat at the edge of the pool with the girl. They gave her a tail of her own. She put it on, and they sang songs from The Little Mermaid.

“It was one of the best days in my 36 years of running this place,” Thares said. “Nobody saw it. It was something that was real private.”

That’s one of Thares’ stories. In July, she’s hoping to hear what the swimmers remember.

“They have helped make the Sip ’n Dip what it is, and we want to celebrate that,” she said. “That’s really what this reunion is about.”

