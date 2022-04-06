Slavik returns to Great Falls Police Department as a chaplain

GREAT FALLS — Fifty-seven new officers who will serve 40 agencies across Montana graduated this week from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy; one of those graduates is Great Falls Police Officer Shane Klippenes . He recently retired from a two-decade long career with Great Falls Fire Rescue. His new career as a sworn officer means he also vacated his volunteer role with the Great Falls Police Department as a chaplain.

His replacement on the chaplain team is no stranger to the Great Falls Police Department - Bryan Slavik.

Slavik has more than 28 years of law enforcement experience, 24 of those years with the Great Falls Police Department.

After spending time in everything from the patrol division to sex crimes investigations, he retired from GFPD seven years ago. He’s been working as a criminal justice professor at the University of Providence.

His experience in law enforcement makes him uniquely qualified for the role of chaplain.

“You see things, you hear a lot of things, you have to deal with a lot of bad things and bad situations. So I can give a lot of insight, especially to those newer people who are there, to give them some hope and reasons to look to a brighter future,” Slavik explained.

As a chaplain, he will spend time doing ride-alongs, getting to know officers, and will be available to respond to crisis situations to support both GFPD officers and the community.

He was presented with his new badge and collar crosses in early March.



TRENDING ARTICLES

