Slick roads causing traffic trouble in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The afternoon snow in and around Great Falls has led to some traffic trouble this evening, including several crashes.

The Montana Highway Patrol has confirmed at least two crashes along 15th Street North in the Black Eagle area, north of the bridge.

Traffic along the 9th Street Bridge is reported to be backed up, due in part to at least one confirmed crash.

Central Avenue and the 10th Avenue South (Warden) Bridge are also said to be extremely slick, and we have received a report of a jack-knifed vehicle that has backed up traffic near the Fox Farm intersection.

In addition, we have received reports of several slide-offs and fender-benders across the area.

At this point, there are no reports of serious injuries.

We will update you if we get more information.