Small business owners thank Great Falls community

GREAT FALLS — Tuesday, March 29, 2022 was celebrated as National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day to appreciate the long hours, hard work, and dedication it takes to run a small business.
Reporter Brianna Juneau talked with Inge Bucholz of Inge's Fashions and Rachel Clark of Crooked Tree Coffee & Cakes, both located in downtown Great Falls.
TRENDING ARTICLES
- Aurora Borealis possible over Montana tonight
- Driver cited for crashing into GF barber shop
- Obituary: Elora Raquel Grismer
- Crash kill Shelby mom; 3 kids seriously injured
- Down syndrome teen allowed to graduate?