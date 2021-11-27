Small Business Saturday encourages people to shop local

GREAT FALLS — Reporter Lindsey Stenger talked with several owners of businesses in Great Falls about what "Small Business Saturday" means.

If you're shopping in downtown Great Falls on Saturday, note that the streets will close at 4pm to get ready for the Parade Of Lights. This means vehicles must be moved off of Central Avenue - the Downtown Great Falls Association said: "We have some large floats, and they block the view!"

The Parade Of Lights starts at 6 p.m. The parade ends in front of the Civic Center and culminates with the lighting of a giant Christmas tree.

The parade will stage near 8th Street on Central Avenue, and then head straight down to the Civic Center.