Small fire at Great Falls hotel; no injuries

Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a small fire at the Sleep Inn & Mainstay Suites at 520 Country Club Boulevard on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Assistant Fire Chief Mike McIntosh said in a news release that GFFR received a water flow alarm at 9:25pm, and Engine 4 arrived at the scene at 9:32pm.

Firefighters saw people vacating the hotel, but they did not see any visible smoke or fire.

Firefighters discovered that a small fire occurred in room 318. The fire started in a nightstand located next to a bed, which was close to an exterior wall.

The fire had generated enough heat to activate the building’s fire sprinkler system, which functioned as designed, and quickly extinguished the fire.

The fire damage to the room was minimal, but there was significant water damage to the second and third floors.

Hotel management was able to move the majority of guests affected by the water from the sprinkler system to other rooms within the hotel; one guest was relocated to another hotel.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire, and restoration crews are are continuing to assess the damage.

The occupant of room 318 could not be located when GFFR and Great Falls police officers were at the scene of the fire. They have tried to contact the room occupant, but have not yet been successful.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. We will update you if we get more information.



