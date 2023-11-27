Small fire quickly contained at Great Falls Rescue Mission

Emergency crews are at the scene of a structure fire at the Great Falls Rescue Mission in the vicinity of Second Avenue South and Third Street.

Great Falls Fire Rescue told MTN News that the fire was quickly contained to one room, and it has now been extinguished.

Some residents will be temporarily housed at the Rescue Mission's nearby Cameron Family Center due to smoke damage.

There are no reports of any injuries.

There is no word at this point on the suspected cause of the fire.

We will update you if we get more information.

