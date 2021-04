GREAT FALLS — A small grass fire along 10th Avenue South kept firefighters busy for a bit on Saturday.

The fire was reported a little before 3 p.m. It happened in the area along the north side (westbound) lane of 10th Avenue South just before the Warden Bridge.

There were no reports of any injuries, nor any damaged or threatened structures.

We do not yet know the cause of the fire, and will update you if we get more details.