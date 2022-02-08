Snyder Drug in Great Falls is closing

GREAT FALLS — The days of being able to visit Snyder Drug in Great Falls are numbered. Ownership has announced that the decades-old pharmacy and store is closing.

Owner Kurt Depner announced they are shutting the doors due to declining sales and other factors.

He said owning the store has been exciting but is ready to move on after reaching a hard decision.

“It’s been a great adventure. I mean we just have wonderful patients, wonderful customers,” Depner said. “The last couple years have been kind of tough with a culmination of a lot of things going on. We had a difficult time getting product, some Covid related things, people not coming out and being able to shop.”

They are in the process of liquidating the store, which Depner says is hard to see, but they still have product for customers to buy before their doors close permanently.

He and his wife have owned the store since 2006 and are grateful for all the support they’ve gotten over the years.

“Gosh, yeah we’ve shed a few tears over the last month or two trying make that final decision. Hopefully they’ll have a nice store for the neighborhood. It’s a wonderful neighborhood. We’ve gotten just tremendous support over the years from customers. Just can’t imagine many more loyal customers to a business than we’ve had here,” Depner said.

Snyder Drug in Great Falls

Snyder Drug will be open at least another six weeks. They also plan to host an antique sale between now and then.

Everything in the store is currently half off. It is located at 2515 6th Avenue Avenue North.

