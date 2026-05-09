Solid waste rate increase for Great Falls

The Great Falls City Commission approved Resolution 10573 on May 6, 2025, which included solid waste (previously called sanitation) rate increases effective June 1, 2025 and June 1, 2026.

Resolution 10573 also included the transition of the senior citizen rate to a low-to-moderate income rate. This change allows more residents to qualify for assistance based on need.

The rate changes are due to several factors, including a landfill cost increase and the need for equipment upgrades.

Residents may receive a discounted rate through Opportunities, Inc.’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). For more information, call Opportunities, Inc. at 406-761-0310 to apply.

Additional information can be found by reading Resolution 10573, watching the recording or reading the minutes from the April 1, 2025 Work Session, and by watching the recording or reading the minutes from May 6, 2025 City Commission meeting.

For questions, please contact the Utility Billing office at 406-727-7660 Ext. 2 or email utilities@greatfallsmt.gov.