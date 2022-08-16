Watch Now
Spirit Halloween store opens in Great Falls

Spirit Halloween store in Great Falls (August 2022)
David Sherman
Posted at 1:05 PM, Aug 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-16 15:15:18-04

GREAT FALLS — Halloween is still more than two months away - but some people are already planning to get creative, working to come up with ideas for scary and/or fun costumes for kids and themselves, and preparing Halloween-themed events.

One sure sign that the holiday is approaching - the Spirit Halloween store recently opened in Great Falls, offering costumes of all kinds and items to decorate homes and lawns.

The store is open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. every day except Sundays, when it is open from noon until 6 p.m.

It is at 301 Northwest Bypass, just like last year, in the building that used to be Shopko.

In years past, Spirit has leased space in a building along 10th Avenue South, and before that, in the plaza adjoining the Albertsons grocery store on the northwest side of town.

There is no word yet on what Halloween-themed activities (haunted houses, group events, downtown/mall trick-or-treating) are planned this year; we will update you if we get details on any events.

