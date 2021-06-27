GREAT FALLS — This weekend, the Bella Dea Rescue Foundation and the Missouri River Horsemen joined together for two days of horsing around.

The Bella Dea Rescue Foundation is a multi-species animal rescue that’s been helping save animals in need in the Great Falls area for 25 years.

Together with the Missouri River Horsemen, they’ve put together a weekend full of fun and events for all ages. Visitors can camp on the grounds and bring their own horse to participate in a list of horse riding events.

Concessions and merchandise are available, and the Dedman Animal Shelter of Fort Benton brought some small animals for adoption.

The Bella Dea Rescue Foundation brought the horses they have available for adoption that they rescued, and showed off why you shouldn’t give up on a rescue.

Spring Fling Fun Days helps animals in need

“We’ve got mini-horses here for the kids to ride, we’ve got our horses, we’ve got rescue horses available here for adoption, we have food, we have raffle items, attire, shirts, hats, a saddle up for raffle, got some pretty awesome things up there,” said Angielynn, founder of Bella Dea Rescue Foundation.

“There’s a complete camping package in there, that all you gotta do is put it in your car and go to the mountains,” said Maureen, president of the Missouri River Horsemen.

The event will also have a raffle, silent auction, and door prizes to raise money for surgery for one of their current rescue horses, Phoenix. Phoenix was recused with a broken fetlock on his hind leg that began to heal improperly.

The Bella Dea Rescue Foundation and the Missouri River Horsemen hope the money they raise can help fund his needed surgery and allow him to live a long, pain-free life.