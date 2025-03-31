Connecting ham radio operators and newcomers

GREAT FALLS — About 31 miles away from Great Falls stands Highwood Baldy, home to a giant transceiver capable of connecting people over 100 miles away. If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to use that technology, the Great Falls radio club’s upcoming event on Saturday, May 3, 2025, might be just what you’re looking for.

Spring Thaw: A Ham Radio Swap Meet and Learning Event

The Spring Thaw Event is a gathering for ham radio operators to swap equipment, share knowledge, and enjoy one of the first warm weekends of the year.

"In the Great Falls area, there's a little over 300 licensed operators, but in the state, it's close to 4,000," said Rodney Jackson, Chairman of the Spring Thaw event.

Educational Opportunities for All Skill Levels

While the event focuses on licensed operators, it also welcomes those interested in exploring ham radio.

"We also try to provide an educational aspect for folks to learn the skills," Jackson added.

Workshops include:

🔋 High power LiPo battery management

🔧 Basic soldering skills

📡 Building portable QRP antennas for remote areas

"Ten years ago, I started this event to help bring folks together that may not normally see each other, other than across the radio waves," Jackson reflected.

Emergency Communications Trailer and Licensing Info

For those new to the hobby, the event will feature a portable emergency communications trailer equipped with the latest ham radio technology.

"We'll have knowledgeable people there to talk about the basics of ham radio, how you can get training, and how you get licensed," Jackson said.

Surplus Parts and Equipment Available

Attendees will also have access to a variety of ham radio parts and equipment available at near cost for those interested in building their own systems.

Event Details

📅 Saturday, May 3rd

🕘 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

📍 Cascade County DES (521 1st Avenue NW)

"Even if you're not a ham, come down and meet with us. We'd be happy to show you what ham radio is all about, explain how the licensing program works, and what you can do with ham radio," Jackson encouraged.

Explore, Learn, and Connect

Whether you're a seasoned operator or a newcomer curious about the world of ham radio, the Spring Thaw Event offers a unique opportunity to connect, learn, and explore.

Click here to visit the website.