St. Patrick's Academy is closing its East Campus

St. Patrick's Academy in Great Falls plans to close its east campus at the end of the current school year. The east campus, located at 2820 Central Avenue, was formerly known as Holy Spirit Catholic School and served students up to 8th grade.

A letter sent by St. Patrick's Academy unification agent Kody Diekhans to all parents, student, and faculty on March 18 announced the change, explaining that the decision was made due to "longterm financial unsustainability."

Last year, the three Catholic schools of St. Patrick's Academy underwent a rebranding, resulting in new names. Our Lady Of Lourdes school at 1305 Fifth Avenue South was renamed St. Patrick’s Academy West; Holy Spirit school was renamed St. Patrick’s Academy East; and Central Catholic High School at 2800 18th Avenue South was renamed St. Patrick’s Academy High School.

Here is the text of the letter that was sent:

After careful discernment and with the recommendation of both the Holy Spirit Parish Council and the Holy Spirit Finance Council, Fr. Doug Krings has made the decision to close the East Campus at the conclusion of the 2025-2026 school year. This decision has been made due to longterm financial unsustainability.



St. Patrick's Academy will continue to serve students in Pre-School through 12th grade. St. Patrick's Academy West Campus is prepared to welcome all students currently enrolled at the East Campus. Families who have already completed re-enrollment for the 2026-2027 school year at the East Campus will automatically have placement secured at the West Campus for the upcoming year.



We are committed to ensuring a smooth and supportive transition for all students and families. Please reach out with any questions.

There is no word at this point on how many staff members and students will be directly affected by the change.

We will update you as we get more information.

