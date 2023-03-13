Watch Now
St. Patrick's Day parade on Friday in Great Falls

Posted at 2:12 PM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 16:25:55-04

The annual St. Patrick's Day parade will roll through downtown Great Falls on Friday, March 17, 2023.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 4:15 p.m. in front of the Civic Center, and will proceed down Central Avenue to Eighth Street.

The parade is being organized by the Ancient Order of Hibernians Great Falls Division 1; click here to visit the Facebook page.

Montana and Irish-American history are closely woven together, with the state seeing a large influx of Irish immigrants during in the later parts of the 19th century and into the 20th century.

"We know that a lot of the Irish that came to Montana came from the Western Seaboard of Ireland, and we know that for the most part were Irish speakers, so they were post-famine immigrants that left Ireland, so when they came here to Montana, they came steeped into Irish tradition," said Ciara Ryan with the Montana History Foundation.

