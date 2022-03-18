Watch
St. Patrick's Day parade returns to Great Falls (video)

St. Patrick's Day parade returns to Great Falls
Posted at 10:20 AM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 12:42:33-04

GREAT FALLS — On Thursday, March 17, 2022, Great Falls hosted a St. Patrick's Day parade - and Central Avenue was lined with hundreds of people celebrating all things Irish.

This was the first St. Patrick's Day parade in Great Falls since 2019; the 2020 and 2021 parades were canceled due to Covid.

The annual event was organized by the Ancient Order of Hibernians Great Falls Division 1; click here to visit the Facebook page.

Montana and Irish-American history are closely woven together, with the state seeing a large influx of Irish immigrants during the last four decades of the 19th century.

"We know that a lot of the Irish that came to Montana came from the Western Seaboard of Ireland, and we know that for the most part were Irish speakers, so they were post-famine immigrants that left Ireland, so when they came here to Montana, they came steeped into Irish Tradition," said Ciara Ryan with the Montana History Foundation.

