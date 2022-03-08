St. Patrick's Day parade set for downtown Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The annual St. Patrick's Day parade will be on Thursday, March 17, in downtown Great Falls.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. and will run down Central Avenue.

The annual event is organized by the Ancient Order of Hibernians Great Falls Division 1; click here to visit the Facebook page.

This will be the first St. Patrick's Day parade in Great Falls since 2019; the 2020 and 2021 parades were canceled due to Covid.

Reporter Cade Menter visited the City Bar and the Celtic Cowboy in downtown Great Falls to find out how they are preparing to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Brad Watson, owner of City Bar on Central Avenue, said, "I think it's going to be a good year. We got a parade again, Parade starts at 4 o'clock. I think it's going to be busy because people are ready to get out."

Watson continued, "I bumped my staff up for that day. I got plenty of green beer ready to roll, and party favors, so come on down and enjoy the lunch."

There is also the Celtic Cowboy, which is known for being one of the most popular hotspots for celebrating St. Patrick's Day.

Prepping for St. Patrick's Day in Great Falls

Peter Jennings, owner of the Celtic Cowboy, said , "How do we prepare for St. Patrick's Day? We hire bands, local musicians for the most part. In the past, we've had some from out of town, but this year, they're all from the Great Falls area. Probably 12 hours straight of corned beef and cabbage and chips and Irish music, and a lot of happy people hopefully."

He says that staff plays a major role in preparing a large celebration, and that despite the two-year challenge to keep up with full staff, he said that this year, he will be ready for one of the busiest crowds.

"It's still a challenge," Jennings noted. "But we've anticipated having Art Week and St. Patrick's Day overlapping. This year, we've tried to get staff to full capacity, so we're ready for it."

Both restaurants and bars said that it may be one of the busiest times of the year, it is also one of the most exciting events to prepare for, and that despite some of the challenges from the pandemic last year, they look forward to see an increasing amount of people entering their doors.



