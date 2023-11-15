St. Vincent de Paul is gearing up for the season of giving

Each year, St. Vincent de Paul in Great Salls serves hundreds of families and individuals in the community in several different ways.

Amiee Dabler, food pantry manager for St. Vincent de Paul, said they have a lot of different moving parts and things going on all at once.

“We’re here to help [anybody] who needs our assistance, so in our food bank we offer assistance with food, and right now we're gearing up towards Christmas, so we're going to help 500 families with gifts and the dinner box,” said Dabler.

500 families in the community have the opportunity to register for a Christmas box that includes all the necessities for a Christmas meal, such as the meat, cranberry sauce, and more. also available are gifts for any of the kids registered and under the age of 17.

“We try to help where we can, so I always tell people to come down and we can see what we can do,” Dabler said. “Generally, if it's not something we can do, I can usually point somebody in the right direction.”

St Vincent de Paul is much more than just the thrift store. They also have a large food pantry, a center for homeless individuals to go for meals, showers, and laundry, and they are currently in the process of opening the Grace Haven which will house women veterans and children to help them get back on their feet.

They are also working on opening a community kitchen to better serve the individuals in need.

“They're going to also grocery rescue and refurbish stuff, [for] example, we get in a large load of bananas from Walmart, and I'll take that down there, and then they will be able to make that into banana bread and then bring that back here to me and we'll be able to distribute that to my families into their food boxes,” said Dabler.

Dabler said a majority of their food items are donation based or funded from the sales in the thrift store.

Coming up on November 24th, they will be partnering with Knights of Columbus to host “Coats For Kids” inside the thrift store from 9am until 12pm.

For community members needing assistance or that have questions about the assistance programs, call 406-761-0111, or click here.

