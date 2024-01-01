Stadium Sports Bar will host an official Griz watch party

GREAT FALLS — The Stadium Sports Bar & Casino in Great Falls (1121 Fifth Street South) is looking forward to hosting Grizzlies fans next weekend for the FCS championship game.

Since the beginning of the 2023 season, University of Montana’s Grizzlies have seen incredible support from their fans.

“We started off by selling a record amount of season tickets,” said Eric Taber, Communications Director for Griz Football. “We sold out all six of our regular season home games. We sold out the playoff game against North Dakota State and that's the first playoff game we've ever sold out here.”

This week, the team heads to Frisco, Texas, for a shot at the title. Along with the plethora of events happening in Missoula, including a team parade through the city on their way to the airport, you can find fellow Griz fans right here in Great Falls.

“The Griz games here in the bar are almost like you're at the stadium,” said Jennea Morris, Manager of Stadium Sports Bar. “It's crazy, it’s wild, you can just feel the camaraderie.”

The sports bar was approached by the Great Falls Grizzly Scholarship Association to be a sponsor and host official watch parties for the team.

With a title on the line, Stadium is promising a fun and exciting atmosphere.

“The Grizzlies association is going to do… a 50/50, and then their half of the 50/50 will go to the athletes scholarship,” Morris said, “So come out and support those guys so that we can get our athletes taken care of.”

At the University of Montana’s alumni website (https://www.grizalum.org), you can find watch parties throughout the United States. The team is thrilled to see so many people supporting them around the country.

“We believe we're going to win this thing,” Taber said, “And we want the fans to be part of that.”

Kickoff is on January 7th at 12:00 MT.